Balochistan Govt, Federal Authorities Working Together To Resolve Regional Issues: CM Bugti

Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2025 | 10:12 PM

The Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Thursday said that both the federal and provincial governments are actively working together to resolve the region's challenges and security issues

He expressed his gratitude towards Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for initiating a positive tradition by sending federal ministers and secretaries with full mandates to Quetta to resolve the issues.

Addressing a press conference at the Chief Minister's Secretariat on Thursday, along with federal ministers and secretaries, CM Bugti emphasized that 47 key points were discussed with the federal government, and a specific timeline has been set for their resolution.

Before the press conference, CM Bugti held a meeting with federal ministers, including Federal Minister for Water and Power, Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Ahad Khan Cheema, Federal Minister for Finance, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik, Minister for IT, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Minister for Maritime Affairs, Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, along with other high-ranking officials.

CM Bugti praised the Prime Minister's approach, stating that the tradition of sending federal representatives to Balochistan rather than requiring the provincial team to travel to Islamabad is a positive shift.

He highlighted the extensive discussions on the 47 points, and some of which would be resolved, while others will be addressed in upcoming meetings.

CM Bugti mentioned that there had been discussions with the federal government regarding legislation and the formation of a committee to strengthen security forces. He reiterated the need for robust actions, especially in the context of the ongoing challenges faced by security forces.

The CM also spoke about the solar tube well project, acknowledging the federal government's significant financial contributions, including a recent transfer of 14 billion rupees.

He expressed confidence that further funding would be received soon, with the provincial government contributing 3 billion rupees towards the initiative. The solar project is considered a historic step, and efforts are being made to complete it by the end of April.

One of the major initiatives is the transition of agricultural tube wells to solar-powered systems, a plan that CM Bugti described as a brilliant initiative by the Prime Minister. He further added that efforts are being made to complete the project by the end of April.

