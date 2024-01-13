Open Menu

Balochistan Govt Finalizes Preparations For General Elections

Umer Jamshaid Published January 13, 2024 | 07:23 PM

Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan said that Balochistan government had finalized the preparations for the upcoming general elections, in the light of the instructions of the Election Commission. He reiterated that all steps would be taken to ensure free and fair conduct of election

During his one day visit to Zhob division in connection with preparations for general elections here Friday, Shakeel Qadir Khan said that all government machinery had been mobilized for the purpose of holding free elections.

During his one day visit to Zhob division in connection with preparations for general elections here Friday, Shakeel Qadir Khan said that all government machinery had been mobilized for the purpose of holding free elections.

The Chief Secretary said that all possible effort would be made to ensure the peaceful, transparent and efficient conduct of elections held in the divisions. He directed to ensure provision of best security, availability of water, electricity and washrooms in polling stations.

Shakeel Qadir emphasized that to ensure availability and deployment of staff, basic facilities, availability and deployment of IT staff and equipment.

The Chief Secretary was informed that all facilities would be ensure at polling stations for the convenience of disabled persons.

They told that the identification of sensitive and most sensitive polling stations, finalization of security arrangements, installation of CCTV cameras, transport arrangements for polling staff and equipment were prepared. Elections will be held for one seats of National Assembly and 03 general seats of Provincial Assembly in Zhob division, they told.

They added that there were more than 378000 voters in the three districts of the division and more than 300 polling stations would be set up for male and female.

