Balochistan Govt Finalizes Preparations For General Elections
Umer Jamshaid Published January 13, 2024 | 07:23 PM
Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan said that Balochistan government had finalized the preparations for the upcoming general elections, in the light of the instructions of the Election Commission. He reiterated that all steps would be taken to ensure free and fair conduct of election
ZHOB, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan said that Balochistan government had finalized the preparations for the upcoming general elections, in the light of the instructions of the Election Commission. He reiterated that all steps would be taken to ensure free and fair conduct of elections.
During his one day visit to Zhob division in connection with preparations for general elections here Friday, Shakeel Qadir Khan said that all government machinery had been mobilized for the purpose of holding free elections.
The Chief Secretary said that all possible effort would be made to ensure the peaceful, transparent and efficient conduct of elections held in the divisions. He directed to ensure provision of best security, availability of water, electricity and washrooms in polling stations.
Shakeel Qadir emphasized that to ensure availability and deployment of staff, basic facilities, availability and deployment of IT staff and equipment.
The Chief Secretary was informed that all facilities would be ensure at polling stations for the convenience of disabled persons.
They told that the identification of sensitive and most sensitive polling stations, finalization of security arrangements, installation of CCTV cameras, transport arrangements for polling staff and equipment were prepared. Elections will be held for one seats of National Assembly and 03 general seats of Provincial Assembly in Zhob division, they told.
They added that there were more than 378000 voters in the three districts of the division and more than 300 polling stations would be set up for male and female.
Recent Stories
Pakistan send 4th consignment of humanitarian aid for Gaza people
Thinkfest invites everyone to 'Come, think and question'
CM lays foundation of Punjab Bar Council building
Steps being taken to bring transparency, good governance; Chairman MWMC
Housing minister living in container to monitor Bund Road project
Minister to reside in containder for Bund Road project monitoring
Suriname ex-president refuses surrender for murder sentence
Goggia banishes Altenmarkt demons for first downhill win of season
Sri Lanka need fielding lift for T20 World Cup: Hasaranga
Establishment of Business Facilitation Centre to improve economic activities: Co ..
Gold prices surge by Rs.950 per tola in Pakistan
Ali Zafar initiates voting process for PSL 9 song on social media
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan send 4th consignment of humanitarian aid for Gaza people5 minutes ago
-
Thinkfest invites everyone to 'Come, think and question'4 minutes ago
-
CM lays foundation of Punjab Bar Council building5 minutes ago
-
Steps being taken to bring transparency, good governance; Chairman MWMC7 minutes ago
-
Housing minister living in container to monitor Bund Road project7 minutes ago
-
Minister to reside in containder for Bund Road project monitoring7 minutes ago
-
Establishment of Business Facilitation Centre to improve economic activities: Commissioner5 minutes ago
-
Dist admin seals over 15 marriage halls, imposes 2.4m fine over one dish violation5 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits different projects to inspect ongoing construction work1 hour ago
-
Baqar launches NICVD’s Stroke Intervention Programme1 hour ago
-
Pakistan set to initiate laying of 200,000 km optical fiber cable: Dr. Saif1 hour ago
-
18th Youth Parliament Pakistan's 2nd session held1 hour ago