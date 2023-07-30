Balochistan govt for early construction of damaged infrastructure

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :The Balochistan government on Sunday requested the Federal government to construct the highway that was washed away by floods last year.

"The Balochistan government temporarily restored highway within its own resources, provincial home minister Mir Zia Lango said in a statement issued here.

He said that due to the recent floods, the national highway has once again been severely affected and closed.

The federal government is requested to immediately take notice of the closed national highways, as the recent rains and floods in Balochistan have caused havoc.

Pishin, Kharan, Panjgur, Washik, Awaran and Lasbela districts are facing huge losses due to the flood.

The home minister noted that Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Qudus Bizenjo himself is monitoring the whole situation. On his directives, DG PDMA is present in the flood-affected districts.

About the relief efforts, he said food, tents and other relief materials have been sent to the districts affected by floods and rains.

Balochistan Minister has released funds to the affected districts, the provincial interior minister further added.