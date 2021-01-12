UrduPoint.com
Balochistan Govt For Promoting Young Players Under 'CM's Youth Talent Programme'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 09:43 PM

The Balochistan government has planned to select young players from across the province for the "Chief Minister's Youth Talent Programme" to promote new talent, equipped with innovative abilities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :The Balochistan government has planned to select young players from across the province for the "Chief Minister's Youth Talent Programme" to promote new talent, equipped with innovative abilities.

Under the initiative, the young players would be selected for the national games, an official told APP on Tuesday.

The government would also organize an international event in near future to provide an opportunity to Baloch youth for exhibiting their abilities at the international level, he added.

He said the sportsmen from 536 tehsils of Balochistan would be selected on merit.

He said the young sportsmen would be provided training by expert coaches besides ensuring best sports facilities.

He said during the training, all facilities including education would be provided by the government.

He said the present government was doing its best for the promotion of sports in the province.

The Sports Department was developing a website while the government was establishing stadiums for the sports' activities across the province, he said adding Pasni Cricket Stadium was on the beach which was a wonderful location for the sports' enthusiasts.

He said as per plan, all the sports' grounds were going to be handed over to the Sports Department.

He said the government would soon announce a cricket and football tournament in the province. All sports' activities would start in February and their final matches would be played on March 23, he added.

