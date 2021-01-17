UrduPoint.com
Balochistan Govt For Promoting Young Players Under "CM's Youth Talent Programme"

Sun 17th January 2021 | 09:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :The Balochistan government has planned to select young players from across the province for the "Chief Minister's Youth Talent Programme" to promote new talent, equipped with innovative abilities.

Under the initiative, the young players would be selected for the national games, an official told APP.

The government would also organize an international event in near future to provide an opportunity to Baloch youth for exhibiting their abilities at the international level, he added.

He said the sportsmen from 536 tehsils of Balochistan would be selected on merit.

He said the young sportsmen would be provided training by expert coaches besides ensuring best sports facilities.

He said during the training, all facilities including education would be provided by the government.

He said the present government was doing its best for the promotion of sports in the province.

The Sports Department was developing a website while the government was establishing stadiums for the sports' activities across the province, he said adding Pasni cricket Stadium was on the beach which was a wonderful location for the sports' enthusiasts.

He said as per plan, all the sports' grounds were going to be handed over to the Sports Department.

