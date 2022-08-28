UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Govt Forms Committee Against False News Of Breaking Wali Tangi Dam

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 28, 2022 | 06:00 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :The Balochistan government on Sunday formed an inquiry committee to establish fact findings against the dissemination of a false message regarding alleged breach of Wali Tangi Dam that lead to a panic situation between Saturday night and Sunday.

The inquiry Committee comprises of Chairman DIG of Police (Tale), Director of Balochistan Levies Force and Additional Secretary-111, Home Department.

The committee would conduct inquiry to ascertain reasons behind the false message through certain control rooms and to identify culprits for transmitting fake information.

The committee would submit its reports regarding fake news to the Balochistan government within seven days from the date of issuance of this order.

