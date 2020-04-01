Balochistan govt forms Rapid Reaction Teams to contain coronavirus in Quetta

ISLAMABAD, Apr 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Balochistan government has formed Rapid Reaction Teams (RRTs) to contain coronavirus (COVID-19) in the provincial capital.

According to official sources, around 90 teams would perform duties in three shifts to ensure proper measures for mitigating the risk of the pandemic in the city.

District Administration Quetta, Medical Emergency and Response Centres (MERC) and Health Department had collectively established the RRTs to contain COVID-19, they added.

They said teams were consisting of eight mobile RRTs (Ambulances) and 12 Static Teams at Basic Health Units (BHUs) and 4 Motorcycle Teams for performing their duties.

As per the mechanism anybody who feels the symptoms of Coronavirus should call on the helpline 1122. The rescue officials will either direct the person to the doctor or if required will inform the Mobile Rapid Reaction Team (RRT). If RRT is busy, operator would guide the person to Static Team (ST) at a nearby BHU.

The RRT or ST would either clear the person after examination or ask him to get isolated at home and take his swab for lab test. If the individual does not have any place to isolate then he will be taken to Isolation Centre.