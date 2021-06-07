Balochistan govt forms task force to monitor vaccine of COVID-19

The Balochistan government on Monday formed Provincial Task Force headed by Parliamentary Secretary Health Dr. Rababa Khan Buledi to take a permanent look at the situation of vaccines in the province and resolve the problems faced in this regard

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :The Balochistan government on Monday formed Provincial Task Force headed by Parliamentary Secretary Health Dr. Rababa Khan Buledi to take a permanent look at the situation of vaccines in the province and resolve the problems faced in this regard. According to the notification, the Provincial Task Force will coordinate the various initiatives for Covid-19 vaccine at various levels to make them fruitful and monitor the measures being taken in Balochistan.

The Task Force will ensure availability of Covid-19 vaccine in Balochistan and timely distribution at district level. Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Aziz Ahmad Jamali, Secretary Special Healthcare and Medical education Noorul Haq Baloch, Additional Secretary Home and Tribal Affairs Tufail Ahmed Baloch, Secretary Secondary Education Shair Khan Bazai, Secretary Higher Education Hashim Khan Ghalzai, Director Civil Affairs Government of Balochistan Brigadier Amir Sajjad Malik, Liaison Officer 12 Corps Colonel Muhammad Naeem, Director General Public Relations Imran Zircon, Director General Health Services Dr.

Ali Nasir Bugti, Provincial Coordinator EPI Dr. Muhammad Ishaq Panezai, Deputy Coordinator DHIS Dr. Nasir Sheikh, Additional Director IT Chairman BCOC Zakir Nasir will be the members of Provincial Task Force. The competent officer of the department will also be made as it member,