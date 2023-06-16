Balochistan govt formulates committee to outsource health institutions

The Balochistan government has formulated a public-private partnership committee to identify health institutions to be run in collaboration with private organization

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :The Balochistan government has formulated a public-private partnership committee to identify health institutions to be run in collaboration with private organization.

According to a notification issued here on Friday, the committee has also given the jurisdiction to coordinate with the officials of private organizations for the outsourcing of health facilities.

The Secretary Health Department would chair the committee to outsource the operation and management of public hospitals in the province.

The initiative has been taken in view to revamping the health institutions and the public-private partnership will ensure best healthcare facilities for the masses.