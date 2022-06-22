Balochistan govt. formulates Livestock Policy: says Sardar Khetran

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Balochistan Finance Minister Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran has said that the provincial government has for the first time launched the Balochistan Livestock Policy which has been formulated for the next ten years and its implementation is underway.

He said this while presenting the budget of Balochistan for the next financial year in the House the other day.

Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran said that most of the population of Balochistan was directly or indirectly connected with livestock. In the provincial economy, livestock is part of 48 percent of agriculture sector and 52 percent of GDP in agriculture sector, he mentioned.

Livestock Policy which has been formulated for the next ten years is being implemented for betterment of the Livestock and Agriculture sectors.

He said that 13 million animals have been treated in current year and more than 12 million animals were vaccinated which is significant for the development of Livestock Department.

Balochistan Government provides about 33 mobile veterinary ambulances to the Livestock sectors under Veterinary Projects for betterment of the same sector.

He said provincial government under leadership of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus was striving to develop each field of Balochistan for the welfare of the masses.