Balochistan Govt, GHA Reach Agreement, End Strike
Sumaira FH Published January 22, 2025 | 01:50 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) The Balochistan government and Grand Health Alliance (GHA) has settled down the matters and announced the culmination of strike.
After holding successful negotiations between the Balochistan government and the Grand Health Alliance, the medical services has been restore and announced the end of the strike.
According to Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind, all matters have been resolved amicably, and the Grand Health Alliance has been given assurances to avoid any future strikes and protests.
He said that officials from the Pakistan Medical Association played a mediatory role in the negotiations between the Grand Health Alliance and the government.
It was made clear that the decision of the Balochistan High Court would be fully implemented, and all orders of the High Court would be followed.
He added that Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti and Provincial Health Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar are committed to provide quality healthcare services to the general public.
The spokesperson mentioned that the ongoing reforms in the health department are for the greater public interest and will be continuously maintained.
The government clarified that public hospitals will be transformed into model health care centers for public service.
The resources of the health department are a trust of the poor people, and their proper utilization will be ensured.
The spokesperson further said that no illegal strike or action will be tolerated in the future.
The government is determined to uphold its authority, and government institutions will be run in accordance with the constitution and laws.
The Balochistan government has announced a coordinated approach to resolve the legitimate demands of medical staff.
Shahid Rind emphasized that the suspension of medical services, in light of public difficulties, is unacceptable, and uninterrupted medical services will be ensured in government hospitals.
He concluded that these actions have highlighted the Balochistan government's commitment to public service and demonstrate its serious intentions in completing the ongoing reforms in the health sector.
Recent Stories
Minister of Economy spotlights UAE’s competitive advantages at Davos 2025
UAE leaders offer condolences to Turkish President over victims of hotel fire
SC benches’ jurisdiction: AGP objects to appointment of amicus curies
16.8 thousand GCC nationals registered in pension systems: GCC Statistical Centr ..
Davos 2025: Collaboration only viable path forward to secure future progress
Inaugural ‘Ruwad Pop-Up’ to showcase 25 Emirati projects
China maintains global leadership in industry for 15th consecutive year
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 January 2025
Qatar announces successful facilitation of detainee swap between US, Afghanista ..
EU to give €60 million in aid to Lebanese armed forces
On behalf of UAE President, Special Envoy of Minister of Foreign Affairs attends ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Balochistan govt, GHA reach agreement, end strike5 minutes ago
-
Drug pusher arrested, hashish recovered5 minutes ago
-
Stay home, earn alot as social media empowers youth15 minutes ago
-
AIOU offers admissions of teachers training programs15 minutes ago
-
£190 million scam, biggest corruption, bribery case in Pakistan history: Tarar25 minutes ago
-
Advanced weapons recovered from truck, confiscated at Ghulam Khan Border earlier25 minutes ago
-
Efforts underway to eradicate polio: UNICEF25 minutes ago
-
DC reviews progress on axle load management35 minutes ago
-
Kashmir-Pakistan relationship stands everlasting with Islamic faith: AJK PM35 minutes ago
-
Kashmir-Pakistan relationship stands everlasting with Islamic faith: AJK PM35 minutes ago
-
Anti encroachment operation continues35 minutes ago
-
Anti-Corruption department recovers 47 Kanals of forest land in Buner45 minutes ago