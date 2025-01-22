Open Menu

Balochistan Govt, GHA Reach Agreement, End Strike

Sumaira FH Published January 22, 2025 | 01:50 PM

Balochistan govt, GHA reach agreement, end strike

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) The Balochistan government and Grand Health Alliance (GHA) has settled down the matters and announced the culmination of strike.

After holding successful negotiations between the Balochistan government and the Grand Health Alliance, the medical services has been restore and announced the end of the strike.

According to Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind, all matters have been resolved amicably, and the Grand Health Alliance has been given assurances to avoid any future strikes and protests.

He said that officials from the Pakistan Medical Association played a mediatory role in the negotiations between the Grand Health Alliance and the government.

It was made clear that the decision of the Balochistan High Court would be fully implemented, and all orders of the High Court would be followed.

He added that Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti and Provincial Health Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar are committed to provide quality healthcare services to the general public.

The spokesperson mentioned that the ongoing reforms in the health department are for the greater public interest and will be continuously maintained.

The government clarified that public hospitals will be transformed into model health care centers for public service.

The resources of the health department are a trust of the poor people, and their proper utilization will be ensured.

The spokesperson further said that no illegal strike or action will be tolerated in the future.

The government is determined to uphold its authority, and government institutions will be run in accordance with the constitution and laws.

The Balochistan government has announced a coordinated approach to resolve the legitimate demands of medical staff.

Shahid Rind emphasized that the suspension of medical services, in light of public difficulties, is unacceptable, and uninterrupted medical services will be ensured in government hospitals.

He concluded that these actions have highlighted the Balochistan government's commitment to public service and demonstrate its serious intentions in completing the ongoing reforms in the health sector.

Recent Stories

Minister of Economy spotlights UAE’s competitive ..

Minister of Economy spotlights UAE’s competitive advantages at Davos 2025

40 minutes ago
 UAE leaders offer condolences to Turkish President ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to Turkish President over victims of hotel fire

40 minutes ago
 SC benches’ jurisdiction: AGP objects to appoint ..

SC benches’ jurisdiction: AGP objects to appointment of amicus curies

49 minutes ago
 16.8 thousand GCC nationals registered in pension ..

16.8 thousand GCC nationals registered in pension systems: GCC Statistical Centr ..

1 hour ago
 Davos 2025: Collaboration only viable path forward ..

Davos 2025: Collaboration only viable path forward to secure future progress

1 hour ago
 Inaugural ‘Ruwad Pop-Up’ to showcase 25 Emirat ..

Inaugural ‘Ruwad Pop-Up’ to showcase 25 Emirati projects

2 hours ago
China maintains global leadership in industry for ..

China maintains global leadership in industry for 15th consecutive year

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 January 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 January 2025

5 hours ago
 Qatar announces successful facilitation of detaine ..

Qatar announces successful facilitation of detainee swap between US, Afghanista ..

12 hours ago
 EU to give €60 million in aid to Lebanese armed ..

EU to give €60 million in aid to Lebanese armed forces

13 hours ago
 On behalf of UAE President, Special Envoy of Minis ..

On behalf of UAE President, Special Envoy of Minister of Foreign Affairs attends ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan