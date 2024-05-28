Balochistan govt gives nod to SBKWU to announce result of teachers hiring

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Tuesday said the government after in-house discussion, has given the nod to the Sardar Bahadur Khan Women’s University (SBKWU) to announce the result of the posts in education department while implementing the Supreme Court decision.

Addressing a press conference at CM Secretariat, he said that the recruitment of teachers would be done purely on merit base as they are the builders of the society and zero tolerance would be adopted against corruption and violation of merit.

Sarfraz Bugti said that the government has formulated a special committee consisting of senior secretaries and the chairman of Balochistan Public Service Commission would supervise the process to ensure transparency.

He said that graduation is compulsory for the appointment of teachers and preference would be given to B.Ed and M.Ed qualified persons and the process is expected to be completed within four months. The Chief Minister has directed the youth to do not pay money for the buying of posts as the government would never allow the sale of vacancies.

Sarfraz Bugti said that the selling of posts is the best example of bad governance and the government would take all out measures to set the example of transparency besides discouraging violation of merit.

He said that in feature, employees would be recruited on contract basis in every department to improve the service delivery and discourage the work-shy culture in the province.

the chief minister said that the government would set "Key Performance Indicators" to evaluate the performance of the staff and the contract would be renewed on performance bases.

Sarfraz Bugti expressed concerns over the rising of non-development expenditure, said that a comprehensive and sustainable strategy should be formulated to control the unnecessary expenditures.

The chief minister said that the unessential posts should be converted into the posts of urgent need.The chief minister said that education, health and improving the service delivery are the top priorities of the provincial government in the budget of the next financial year.

He directed that the available resources should be allocated for collective public welfare by revising the unprofitable ongoing development projects.

He said that major surgery of PSDP is needed to align the development projects with public needs, instead of initiating projects on individual interest, likes and dislikes, the collective interest of the people of Balochistan should be put forward in the budget.

The Balochistan government has seeking to adopt the Punjab model in education department to ensure the presence of teacher and students in class, he added.

He said the provincial government is likely to unveil its growth-oriented and pro-people budged for the upcoming fiscal year 2024-25 on June 22.

He said the finance and planning department has initiated the budget making process and the Eid holidays of the staff have been canceled in that regard.

Sarfraz Bugti regretted the health department’s misstep of not purchasing equipments.The Chief Minister expressed concerns over severity of loadshedding in the remote areas in sizzling weather and said that the issue would taken with Federal government to resolve the problem.

He requested the prime minister and has also written a letter to devise an effective action plan to minimize the load-shedding. The chief minister said that the issue would be highlighted at every appropriate forum and the federal government should pay attention to the issue.

He said that the line losses is the common issue of the country and Balochistan is contribution only 20 percent of the total losses through agricultural tubewells.

Sarfraz Bugti said that the Balochistan government is paying two billion rupees for the line losses.He also urged the public to pay bills of consuming electricity and support the federal government in the recovery of losses.

Replaying on a question, he said the government has investigating the embezzlement in wheat procurement and they are sincere for eliminating of black practices.

Sarfraz Bugti said the government has decided to procure wheat at support price aimed to facilitate growers as over 800,000 tons wheat is already stocked and the province has lack of storage capacity.

He said that efforts would be taken to ensure transparency in wheat procurement process and curb the role of middle man.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti congratulated the nation on the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer and paid tribute to the heads of armed forces, political leaders and all those people who persevered against all odds while rendering their selfless services in making the national defense invincible.

He said that Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto initiated nuclear program and the farmer prime minister Nawaz Sharif completed.

He said that Pakistan successfully detonated its nuclear devices at Chagi district 26 years ago on May 28, 1998.