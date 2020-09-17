UrduPoint.com
Balochistan Govt Grants 40 Pc Fee Concession To Cadet, Residential Colleges

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 07:55 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :Balochistan government Thursday announced 40 percent fee concession to the Cadet Colleges and Residential colleges of the province aimed at provide relief to the parents.

With the prior approval of the competent authority, the government of Balochistan is pleased to grant 40 percent fee concessions and notify the fee structure for payment of dues of the students of Cadet Colleges and Balochistan Residential Colleges," read a notification issued by the higher and technical education department.

