Balochistan Govt Has Renovated Fort Sandeman In Zhob

Thu 11th February 2021 | 06:20 PM

Balochistan govt has renovated Fort Sandeman in Zhob

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Balochistan government has renovated Fort Sandeman in Zhob to attract tourists from the country and abroad.

The historical and heritage site was in dilapidated condition for since long due to slackness of previous government, official source said.

On the direction of Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan, the government has renovated and restored the building of fort sandeman in its initial structure under the supervision of renowned architects.

The Balochistan government has restored the fort sandeman to protect the centuries old heritage site with aimed to promote tourism in the province.

The government has also shifted the residence and office of Zhob's deputy commissioner from the historical fort.

"The restoration of the fort sandeman would foster tourism in Balochistan, especially in Zhob because it falls in the areas that lie on the route of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

" The fort, situated between Takht-e-Suleman and the Zhob River, was constructed in 1890 and named after Robert Sandeman, the first agent to the governor general of Balochistan.

According to historians the British rulers constructed the fort in the mountains of Zhob and used as a cantonment area so they could keep an eye on the local population.

The fort was also used as the residence of political agents during the time of the British Raj and after that it used as the residence and office of Zhob's deputy commissioner.

The government had allocated Rs 200 million in the last public sector development programme for the protection and renovation archaic heritage sites.

