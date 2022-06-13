UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Govt Holds Tractors Balloting To Farmers

Muhammad Irfan Published June 13, 2022 | 08:57 PM

Balochistan govt holds tractors balloting to farmers

Balochistan government has conducted balloting of Balochistan Green Tractor Programme to distribute over 200 locally produced tractors among the small farmers of the province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) :Balochistan government has conducted balloting of Balochistan Green Tractor Programme to distribute over 200 locally produced tractors among the small farmers of the province.

The balloting ceremonies for awarding the tractors on 50 percent subsidize rate were held in the offices of deputy commissioners across the province.

The government had already awarded some 300 Green Tractors initially to the farmers for promotion of the agriculture sector earlier.

In the next financial year, 1,000 more tractors would be awarded to the small farmers of the province on subsidized rate to boost the agriculture sector, Minister for Agriculture Mir Asadullah Baloch said while talking to APP.

Baloch said the provincial government had expanded the allocation for the project from Rs 500 million to Rs 1 bill to flourish the agriculture sector and facilitate the farmers.

The recovery will be made in a period of seven years, every beneficiary have to pay monthly installment of nine thousands, the spokesperson informed.

He further said that latest technologies would be introduced to enhance the productivity of agriculture across the province.

The Balochistan government would allocate budget in the next financial year for the development of provincial irrigation system to increase the agricultural production which would ultimately benefit the farmers.

He said that the provincial government had decided to construct small dams sprawling over a large area of the province to resolve the water scarcity issue of the province.

The province has huge potential in the agro sector but water scarcity and prolonged drought had badly destroyed the agriculture of the province, said Asadullah Baloch.

The Balochistan government, he said was taking initiatives to resolve issues in agriculture sector in the province on priority.

Baloch said that agriculture was the backbone of the country's economy and it provided 50 percent employment opportunities to the country's workforce.

Related Topics

Balochistan Water Budget Agriculture Drought From Government Million Employment

Recent Stories

DC reviews arrangements for LG elections

DC reviews arrangements for LG elections

5 seconds ago
 Administrator South distributes Health Cards among ..

Administrator South distributes Health Cards among 3500 employees

8 seconds ago
 In Milan, Ukrainian designers show off their cultu ..

In Milan, Ukrainian designers show off their cultural heritage

10 seconds ago
 Iraq swept by tenth sandstorm in weeks

Iraq swept by tenth sandstorm in weeks

8 minutes ago
 6th Essa Lab Trophy Basketball tourney from June 2 ..

6th Essa Lab Trophy Basketball tourney from June 20

8 minutes ago
 Two die in factory fire

Two die in factory fire

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.