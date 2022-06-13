Balochistan govt holds tractors balloting to farmers

Balochistan government has conducted balloting of Balochistan Green Tractor Programme to distribute over 200 locally produced tractors among the small farmers of the province

The balloting ceremonies for awarding the tractors on 50 percent subsidize rate were held in the offices of deputy commissioners across the province.

The balloting ceremonies for awarding the tractors on 50 percent subsidize rate were held in the offices of deputy commissioners across the province.

The government had already awarded some 300 Green Tractors initially to the farmers for promotion of the agriculture sector earlier.

In the next financial year, 1,000 more tractors would be awarded to the small farmers of the province on subsidized rate to boost the agriculture sector, Minister for Agriculture Mir Asadullah Baloch said while talking to APP.

Baloch said the provincial government had expanded the allocation for the project from Rs 500 million to Rs 1 bill to flourish the agriculture sector and facilitate the farmers.

The recovery will be made in a period of seven years, every beneficiary have to pay monthly installment of nine thousands, the spokesperson informed.

He further said that latest technologies would be introduced to enhance the productivity of agriculture across the province.

The Balochistan government would allocate budget in the next financial year for the development of provincial irrigation system to increase the agricultural production which would ultimately benefit the farmers.

He said that the provincial government had decided to construct small dams sprawling over a large area of the province to resolve the water scarcity issue of the province.

The province has huge potential in the agro sector but water scarcity and prolonged drought had badly destroyed the agriculture of the province, said Asadullah Baloch.

The Balochistan government, he said was taking initiatives to resolve issues in agriculture sector in the province on priority.

Baloch said that agriculture was the backbone of the country's economy and it provided 50 percent employment opportunities to the country's workforce.