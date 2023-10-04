Open Menu

Balochistan Govt Implements Green Color Medicine Packing

Muhammad Irfan Published October 04, 2023 | 07:44 PM

Balochistan govt implements green color medicine packing

The Balochistan Health Department has implemented the system of green colour packing of medicines used in government hospitals to ensure transparency and to prevent their misuse

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) The Balochistan Health Department has implemented the system of green colour packing of medicines used in government hospitals to ensure transparency and to prevent their misuse.

“Delivery of medicines in green packing will eliminate the unethical practice of using medicines for vested interests,” said a press release issued by the health department here on Wednesday.

The statement said that green packaging of medicines will help prevent misuse of medicines in government hospitals, besides discouraging the drug mafia from playing with the lives of the people.

Green packaging includes anti-venom injections, anti-tetanus injections, life-saving drugs and other medicines. Balochistan Health Department and MSD officials played an important role in the green packaging of medicines.

It said that the system of procurement of medicines has also been centralized and to make it more transparent, districts are authorized to make payment of procured medicines.

PPHI warehouses in the districts will assist in the storage of drugs and delivery of drugs through Merck while various monitoring committees have been formed to keep checks and balances for the procurement, delivery and distribution of medicines, it added.

The press release further said the medicine budget of the health department's subsidiaries will also be made public.

The health department authorities while reiterating government resolve said, “Improving the quality of public health and timely measures are part of our priorities.

APP/ask

