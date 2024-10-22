Balochistan govt implements minimum wage of Rs 37000 monthly for employees

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Balochistan government has issued notification of officially implementing the new minimum wage setting at Rs 37000 per month.

According to the notification issued by Labour and Manpower department, the minimum wage for employees including small-grade workers labourers in industrial and commercial sector of the province will be entitled Rs 37,000 monthly.

It added that the minimum wage of the labourers will be fixed at Rs 1423 per day and women workers will also be entitled the same minimum wages equal to men.

The notification will be applicable from July 1, 2024.