Balochistan Govt Imposes Section 144 On Gathering, Procession, Rallies

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 04:50 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Balochistan government has banned public gatherings while scheduled of two days of lockdown was changed which would be held on Thursday and Friday instead of Saturday and Sunday in view of the third wave of coronavirus of increasing number of cases.

According to the notification of Balochistan Home Department, in view of increasing cases of deadly virus, section 144 has been imposed across the province and gathering of five or more persons at one place has been banned while processions and rallies have been completely banned.

Complete lockdown in Balochistan will be held on Thursday and Friday instead of Saturday and Sunday. Shopping malls and markets will be closed on Thursday and Friday, it further said.

