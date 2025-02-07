Balochistan govt in collaboration of federal govt initiated multiple irrigation projects

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Secretary Irrigation Balochistan, Hafeez Abdul Majid on Friday said that the provincial government in collaboration with the federal government, has initiated works on numerous large-scale projects in irrigation sector that would made a positive impact on water resource management, agriculture and the local economy.

under the leadership of Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Bugti and Minister of Irrigation Mir Muhammad Sadiq Umrani, Majid highlighted that in the past year, around 22 federal level projects have been initiated in Balochistan, with a total cost of 204 billion rupees, which include small and medium-sized dams, feasibility studies and canal systems.

The projects have led to substantial improvements in water storage and management, ensuring the sustainability of water resources for agricultural use in the region, he added.

The Secretary underline that the key milestone in this progress was the approval of the Balochistan Water Policy 2024, which outlines comprehensive strategies for the conservation and efficient use of water resources.

In addition, the Balochistan Integrated Water Act is set to be passed this year, which aims to ensure equitable distribution of water, the implementation of modern irrigation techniques, and the long-term sustainable use of water.

He said that the Kachhi canal was revived, allowing 57,000 acres of land to become cultivable to revitalize local agriculture and boost crop production, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, CM Mir Sarfraz Bugti, and other senior officials.

Additionally, the Basool Dam in Ormara District has been completed, marking a significant achievement in the development of water storage in Balochistan.

The Ministry of Water Resources has provided a funding of Rs 26 billion, which has been efficiently used to expedite ongoing projects, contributing to faster development in the region.

A major initiative currently underway is the remodeling of the Pet Feeder Canal, a large-scale project that will improve water supply to agricultural lands, boosting crop yields. The project’s land acquisition and joint survey process are ongoing, with plans to complete the project in the near future.

Secretary Hafeez Abdul Majid also praised the success of the Balochistan Integrated Water Resource Management and Development Project, which is 99 percent complete and has already benefited over 407,000 people, including nearly 50 percent women. The project has significantly improved the province's economic growth and provided employment opportunities for thousands of locals.

In addition to these achievements, the Emergency Flood Assistance Project, which was initiated after the devastating floods of 2022, is underway. Funded by the Asian Development Bank and the Balochistan government, this project aims to restore 118 irrigation structures damaged by the floods in 20 affected districts.

With the ongoing advancements in water resource mapping, including reports on water balance, environmental impacts, flooding, drought risks, and the impact of climate change, the provincial government is preparing for future challenges. The Geographical Information System (GIS) Decision Support System will also be launched later this year to help in the better design and monitoring of water projects.

Under the leadership of CM Mir Sarfraz Bugti, the government of Balochistan remains committed to effective water use, improving agricultural production, and addressing the impacts of climate change.

The provincial government has also plan to launch more large-scale projects in the coming years to increase water reserves and provide the people of Balochistan with better living standards.