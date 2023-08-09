Balochistan govt increases disabled employees' conveyance allowance

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :The Balochistan government on Wednesday accorded approval to an increase in the special conveyance allowance for disabled employees of the provincial government.

"With the prior approval of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, the Government of Balochistan has approved an increase in the Special Conveyance Allowance for disabled employees, the notification issued by the finance department read.

Rs. 2000/- per month Special Conveyance Allowance has been increased to Rs. 4000/- per month with effect from 1st July 2023, the notification read.

It may be mentioned here that the move will benefit those government employees who were appointed on disabled quota or were declared disabled by an authorized medical board.