Balochistan govt increases educational budget by 18%: Spokesperson

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :Balochistan government has increased its educational budget by 18 percent to improve the education sector in the province, said the spokesperson Balochistan government Liaquat Shahwani in an exclusive talk with APP on Monday.

The increasing of educational budget was aimed to improve the sector with provision of quality furniture, sports and science equipments and other basic facilities in public schools of the province, he added.

Initially, the government had started work to upgrade and provide Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) and toilet facilities to 740 shelterless schools of the province, Shahwani said.

He said all available resources were being utilized to improve quality of education in the province. "Under the policy of Balochistan Chief Minister, the government would establish 149 schools in the province", he added.

Shahwani said the government had been working to established at least five schools of different categories in every constituency.

He said the work has been in process to fulfill 17,000 jobs in education department, adding that in this regard, effective system of check and balance was being introduced for achieving objectives of standard education in the areas.

He said zero tolerance had been adopted against the ghost employees and strict action was being taken against the absentees.

The spokesperson said the government had taken a stern action against the ghost employees of education department and terminated the services of approximately 3000 and many others had been served notices. The CM had issued clear directions to the officers concerned for ensuring effective monitoring of schools, he told.

He said reforms had been introduced in the education sector to improve the literacy rate in the province that would eventually produce the go-getters in the society.

He said the government was utilizing all the resources at its disposal to develop the education sector on modern lines.

Balochistan government had also initiated a plan to establish public libraries on district and tehsil level of the province, he concluded.