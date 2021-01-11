UrduPoint.com
Balochistan Govt Initiated Development Schemes For Public Welfare: Chief Minister Jam Kamal

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 10:52 PM

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Monday said the present government has started projects in all the districts of the province, the completion of which would not only benefit the common man but also bring development and prosperity in the areas

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Monday said the present government has started projects in all the districts of the province, the completion of which would not only benefit the common man but also bring development and prosperity in the areas.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting to review the Annual Development Program 20-2021 in detail.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister for Communications Mir Arif Jan Muhammad Hassani, Parliamentary Secretary Information Bushra Rind, Chief Secretary Balochistan Capt. (Retd) Fazil Asghar, Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development Abdul Saboor Kakar, Secretary S & GAD Muhammad Bilal Jamali, Secretary Finance Mr. Khan Buledi Roads Saleem Awan, Secretary Building Ghulam Ali Baloch, Secretary Information Shah Irfan Gharshin, Commissioner Quetta Division Asfandyar Kakar and other.

Chief Secretary Balochistan told the participants of the meeting that an authorization of about Rs. 55 billion has been provided for ongoing and new development projects. About 1597 projects including new schemes, 1505 schemes have been approved by PDWP and DSC.

He said that so far the Finance Department has released more than Rs. 44 billion for constant and new development projects. The meeting was informed that land has been proposed on Spine Road for construction of new block of Civil Secretariat while construction of new Smart Building for Government Departments and Directorates in Civil Secretariat were underway.

Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development Abdul Saboor Kakar, while briefing the meeting about the Provincial PSDP Strategy 2021-22, apprised that a regular time line has been drawn up for the preparation of PSDP for the next financial year.

Administrative departments will be required to submit concept papers by mid-January 2021, while compost clearance committees will clear concept papers by January 30, 2021. Similarly, preparation of PC-1 will be announced from March 1, 2021 by the Department of Planning and Development and Administrative Departments.

The project will seek technical approval from PDWD and DSC for development projects by March and April.

He maintained the first draft of PSDP would be prepared by May 15, 2021 while the final draft would be completed till May 30.

The Secretary Roads briefed the meeting about the Federal and provincial strategic road sector projects included in the Annual Development Program 21-2020 and informed about the new road projects.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister said Balochistan has rich natural resources and there are vast reserves of gas, gold, marble and other minerals, saying promoting investment in minerals, energy tourism and coastal areas could boost the province's revenue.

He said the road network was being laid in every district and record development projects were being worked on under Quetta package.

The Chief Minister said the government would provide relief to orphans and the elderly under the Ehsas program adding similarly, telemedicine centers would also be expanded to provide medical treatment to the people in remote areas.

