Balochistan Govt Initiates 28 Mega Development Projects In Quetta

Muhammad Irfan 25 minutes ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 07:10 PM

Balochistan govt initiates 28 mega development projects in Quetta

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :The Balochistan government has initiated 28 mega development projects in Quetta to build city on modern lines with the aim to resolve the civic issues.

The provincial government has earmarked a huge fund under Quetta development package to improve the infrastructure of the city by completing various development projects, Parliamentary Secretary for Information Bushra Rind Said.

She said the provincial government was establishing a Cancer Hospital in Quetta in order to facilitate cancer patient in the province.

The government is all set to complete 120-bed Quetta Cardiac Hospital within the stipulated time period as 80 per cent construction work has already been done.

The roads construction, development and expansion projects in various parts of the city are being implemented expeditiously under the Quetta package. Work was underway on Joint Road improvement and expansion projects.

Similarly, expansion and construction work of Sabzal road, a project for construction and rehabilitation of internal roads in Sariab area is also being implemented, besides, structure and repair work of 7.6 km section of Sariab road is also underway.

 She said that a project was being implemented with huge funds for rehabilitation and upgrading of parks in Quetta including Benazir Park, Shahbaz Town, Liaquat Park, Inscomb road, Satellite Town Park, Health Park, Spini Road Park,  Sadiq Shaheed Park and many more.

The government was working on war footing to restore the city's lost beauty, besides providing other basic amenities to the locals, she said.

Bushra said the water would be brought from dams to Quetta under the water supply scheme which would help to mitigate water crises in the provincial capital city.

Seven more sports complexes and stadium were being established to provide world class playing facilities to the citizens, she said.

She added that the newly established sports complexes would have facilities like huge gymnasium, all indoor sports, squash, cricket nets, dedicated walking track and others which would encourage the youth to actively take part in sports.

She said the government was working for timely completion of development projects, adding that the quality of material being used in construction work must be ensured.

