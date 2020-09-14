Balochistan govt initiates 760 schemes in communication sector

UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 55 seconds ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 08:39 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Balochistan government has initiated 760 schemes this year in the communication and works sector of the province.

The provincial will construct 2700 Kilometers roads during the current financial year to improve the communication system in the province, an official of the Balochistan government said.

The government had earmarked Rs 33.87 billion for the development of roads and communication sector of the province.

Around 2500 km of road projects were completed in the province during the last financial year, he added.

The communication department has decided to construct more roads in the province to provide better facilities to the masses.

He said that expansion and reconstruction of Ziarat-Quetta Road would increase tourism activities in the area.

"In Zhob Division, the areas adjacent to the Afghan border and in Makran Division, the areas adjacent to the Iranian border will be connected to national highways, which will boost trade and economic activities," he added.

The official said that the construction of highways will give the province's agricultural and mineral production access to major markets.

The construction of Ziarat to Sanjavi road has also included in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) and to build a link road to connect the surrounding communities with the main road.

The government has also included the project in the PSDP to build tourist centers and rest areas along the roads.

He said that better roads were vital to curtail road traffic accidents and save human lives.

