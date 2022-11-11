UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Govt Initiates Installation Of Pipeline In Gwadar

Faizan Hashmi Published November 11, 2022 | 08:52 PM

Balochistan govt initiates installation of pipeline in Gwadar

The Balochistan government has initiated a project for installing a new pipeline in Gwadar town to ensure an uninterrupted water supply to the residents of the area

GWADAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :The Balochistan government has initiated a project for installing a new pipeline in Gwadar town to ensure an uninterrupted water supply to the residents of the area.

The project of putting up a water pipeline was initiated for the provision of clean drinking water and its fair distribution in the port city to resolve water crises in the area.

A million gallons of water would be supplied to the local town daily through the pipeline, a senior official of the provincial government told APP on Friday.

Under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), multiple projects have been initiated for the provision of clean drinking water and its fair distribution in the area.

"The other important projects include the provision of water to Gwadar city from nearby dams to meet the water needs of the area", he said, adding that the pipelines from Swad Dam to Gwadar were also near completion.

He said the work on drinking water projects was also in progress in many parts of the province to overcome water shortage on a permanent basis, adding that resolving the water issue was a top priority of the incumbent government.

He further said that Gwadar Development Authority was making all-out efforts for the timely completion of the developmental projects especially clean drinking water.

All available resources would be utilized for the early completion of clean water projects, he added.

The official said the government had established new water filtration plants in every district of the province to provide clean drinking water to the citizens. Through the installation of water treatment plants, clean water would be available for every resident, he added.

