Balochistan Govt Initiates Multiple Projects To Boost Livestock Sector

Sumaira FH Published July 05, 2023 | 06:10 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :The Balochistan government has initiated multiple projects in livestock sector including the establishment of meat processing units and modern slaughter houses aimed to boost sector in the province.

According to official sources, a veterinary institute has been proposed in Turbat at a cost of Rs 750 million to promote veterinary education among the youth and create trained work force in the sector.

The government has initiated the establishment of research centre to put the livestock sector on modern lines for improving the living standards of local people.

The government has chalked out a comprehensive plan to upgrade the Dairy and Livestock sectors to exploit their full potential and generate economic activities across the province.

The government has also allocated budget for veterinary medicines and provision of vaccines.

He said the government had also planned to establish new veterinary hospitals and dispensaries to ensure livestock's better health and productivity.

Modern livestock equipment to cater the needs of cattle owners and to boost the sector would also be provided, he said.

The government had also started Sheep and Goat fattening programme in the province that would boost the sector and also attract people to invest in the sector, he said.

The official said that the department was working to strengthen the Semen Production Unit and Animal Disease Investigation Laboratory.

