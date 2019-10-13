Balochistan govt initiates plan of action against child labour

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :The Balochistan government has initiated a plan of action for eliminating child labour in the province, making education compulsory for children to 16 years age.

The provincial assembly had passed a resolution to end underage labour and the government would ensure strict implementation of law in that regard, Balochistan Minister for Social Welfare and Non-formal Education Mir Asadullah Baloch said while talking to APP.

He said the labour department was short of staff. However, the process to recruit new officials was underway so that strict action against the violators of child rights could be taken.

The minister said the labour department officials in collaboration with the police were already raiding workplaces, such as markets, workshops, factories and mines, and taking action against the owners if any child was found working there.

Asadullah Baloch said they would also launch an awareness campaign across the province to sensitize the parents to send their children to schools instead of making them to work at a tender age.

According to All Pakistan Labour Federation President Sultan Muhammad, over 15,000 underage children in Balochistan were working at the construction sites, coalmines, garbage collection, and automobiles workshops.

They were either orphans and belonged to the poor families, who were compelled to work to support their elders, he added.

He said the provincial government should pay attention to the issue and try to get them enrolled in educational institutions instead of doing menial jobs. Sultan suggested that the government should devise a social security programme to provide financial assistance to the poor so that they send their children to schools.

Qadoos Kakar, a sociologist, said underage labour affected the children mentally, physically and socially. Sometimes they were also sexually abused, he added.