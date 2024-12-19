Open Menu

Balochistan Govt Initiates Significant Reforms In Prisons

Umer Jamshaid Published December 19, 2024 | 09:00 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Inspector General of Prisons Balochistan, Shuja Uddin Kasi, has initiated significant reforms in prisons aimed at improving facilities, protecting the rights of prisoners, and strengthening rehabilitation programs.

As part of these efforts, a 3-day consultative meeting was held in Quetta on the draft of the Balochistan Prisons and Reformative Services Act, said a news release.

The meeting was organized by the Inspectorate General of Prisons Balochistan in collaboration with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

Senior prison officials from Balochistan and Syed Manwar Ali Shah, Deputy Inspector General of Prisons, Hyderabad Region, Sindh Prisons and Reformative Services (Government of Sindh), participated in the meeting.

The participants held detailed discussions on the draft law to develop a strategy for prison reforms through cooperation and knowledge exchange.

This initiative is part of a broader effort to improve Pakistan's correctional system. For instance, the implementation of the Sindh Prisons and Reformative Services Act 2019 was designed to ensure the protection of prisoners' fundamental rights, their welfare, and rehabilitation.

The consultative meeting held in Quetta is an important step toward making Pakistan's criminal justice system more humane and effective, aligning with constitutional responsibilities and international standards.

