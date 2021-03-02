Balochistan govt initiates to revamp governance structure

ISLAMABAD, Mar 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :The Balochistan government on Tuesday inaugurated multiple digital initiatives aimed to revamp governance structure of the provincial administration including e-governance, human resource system, e-filing and task management system.

The government was going to launch these initiatives for illustrating transparency, accountability and quick disposal of public complaints under the Chief Minister's Delivery Unit.

An official of Balochistan government said that the government has been taking measures to initiate File Tracking System, Geographic Information System (GIS), Complaint Management System and Performance Management Framework to digitalise the dispensation of provincial departments' services in a bid to make its working more modern and professional.

The official said that a file tracking system was being introduced in the government offices to monitor the processing of files and its progress with the aim to provide maximum relief to the masses.

"Steps are being taken to speed up work on government projects through modern technology implementation in all departments to meet new challenges," he added.

The measures implemented were aimed at introducing institutional reforms in all the public sector departments which would eventually help uplift the living standards of the provincial residents through efficient and time saving actions.

The provincial government had designed this plan to meet the challenges of the present day and overcome the flaws and shortcomings in order to strengthen its departments.

The provincial government was committed to equip the departments with modern technology as the government had initiated converting various functions of the department to digital medium, he added.

The official said the government was taking measures to initiate training programmes to enhance the capacity of officers and employees, adding that the departmental reforms were also under consideration.

The Balochistan government and civil administration was committed to bring positive changes in the province by carrying out development activities on fast track basis.

The Balochistan government has set up a reforms committee to chalk out a comprehensive plan to bring improvement in multiple sectors including education, health and others. The committee would include senior officers, who had the capacity and determination to play a positive role in the reforms process, he added.

He said the committee would finalize the action plan for introducing the reforms in all the provincial departments which would eventually ensure transparency in the state affairs.

He said the government had been taking measures for public welfare since coming into power, claiming that the people had started acknowledging the government's efforts with regard to the public service delivery.

He said the government would also initiate a comprehensive programme to install online taxation system in excise and taxation department of the province.

The government had established a Reconciliation Unit in the finance department for monitoring of the expenses and income being generated by the province, he said.

It may be mentioned that the country, who have adopted the E-governance, have not only gained public trust but were ready to meet the future challenges in amicable manner.