UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Govt Installs 396 Green Tunnels Aimed At Enhancing Production Of Off-season Crops

Sumaira FH Published June 26, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Balochistan govt installs 396 green tunnels aimed at enhancing production of off-season crops

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) :Balochistan government has installed as many as 396 green tunnels aimed at enhancing the production of off-season vegetables and fruits production in the province through tunnel farming.

Talking to APP, Minister for Agriculture Mir Asadullah Baloch said the Balochistan government had also constructed 878 Water Courses and 361 Water Storage Tanks to resolve water issues in agriculture sector.

He said that the government has allocated Rs 576 million in the budget 2022-23 to convert the tub-wells on solar energy in the province.

The government of Balochistan in the financial year 2022-23 would spend Rs 610 million to provide urea fertilizer to farmers across the province on 50 percent subsidized price for the improvement of agricultural production.

Locust attacks have also led to a significant decline in agricultural production, to offset its impact the provincial government used spray and took other basic measures for the prevention of locust.

The Balochistan government was considering to launch Kissan Cards permanently to provide maximum relief to the farmers of the province.

The minister said the Balochistan government allocated Rs 1.5 billion for providing bulldozers hours to flourish the agricultural land and facilitate the farmers across the province, especially in drought hit areas.

The power load shedding during the growing season was affecting the corps, he said adding that the government was working to convert the tub-wells on solar energy.

Related Topics

Load Shedding Balochistan Water Budget Agriculture Drought Price Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 June 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th June 2022

6 hours ago
 PTI announces to organize rallies in all major cit ..

PTI announces to organize rallies in all major cities on Jul 2

15 hours ago
 Illicit trafficking, drug abuse poses threat to co ..

Illicit trafficking, drug abuse poses threat to communities: Prime Minister

15 hours ago
 President calls for stronger commitment to address ..

President calls for stronger commitment to address challenge of drug abuse

15 hours ago
 Sherry Rehman exhorts President Alvi to abstain fr ..

Sherry Rehman exhorts President Alvi to abstain from impeding constitutional aff ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.