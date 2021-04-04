Balochistan govt intends to provide 10k Qingqi rickshaws for poor

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Apr 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :The Balochistan government has planned to provide 10,000 Qingqi rickshaws to the poor during the next financial year offering sustainable and dignified livelihood opportunities for impoverished masses.

"It is our responsibility and need to create healthy environment to enable economic change in the life of the youth living in rural or urban areas of the province," an official of Balochistan government told APP.

Purchasing of special vans for the persons with disability was also planned for the coming financial year to provide the best transport facility to the special persons of the province, he added.

The government, he said, has decided to extend the distribution of tricycles to deserving persons with disabilities.

"It is also being planned to award 400 more tricycles in the financial year 2021-22," he added.

To a query, he said the Social Welfare Department would ensure distribution of the motorized tricycles among deserving Persons with Disabilities (PWDs).

Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan has directed that an internship programme based on technical training should be introduced for the next financial year to make the youth skilled to raise a technical labour based human resource.

He said students from the downtrodden section of the society would be awarded scholarships every year.

He informed that the construction of the building of High Tech Training Center Quetta was completed which would help impart technical training to the youth of the province as technical labour was highly required in China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Responding to another query, he said numerous women empowerment projects were being included in the new annual development programme to ensure uplift of the province, he informed.

He went on to mention that Balochistan province had huge potential of religious tourism as one of the most archaic and sacred Hindu religious sites were scattered in the provinces and tourists of all faiths visit these places.