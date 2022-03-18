Balochistan govt. introduces file tracking system in the government offices

Balochistan government has introduced file tracking system in the government offices to monitor the processing of files and its progress with the aim to boost up governance capacity for better public service

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :Balochistan government has introduced file tracking system in the government offices to monitor the processing of files and its progress with the aim to boost up governance capacity for better public service.

The provincial government had initiated multiple digital programmes aiming to revamp governance structure of the provincial administration including e-governance, human resource system, e-filing and task management system.

The measures implemented were aimed at introducing institutional reforms in all the public sector departments which would eventually help uplift the living standards of the residents through efficient and time saving actions, a senior official of Balochistan government told APP on Friday.

The provincial government was committed to equip the departments with modern technology as the government had initiated converting various functions of the department to digital medium, he added.

Balochistan government has finalized to convert all government contracts to e-tender aimed at preventing corruption in government contracts and ensure transparency and quality work in construction projects.

The government contractors and suppliers have been directed to register their firms in the e-tendering system.

"Steps are being taken to speed up work on government projects through modern technology implementation in all departments to meet new challenges," he added.

The government was going to launch these initiatives for illustrating transparency, accountability and to discourage corruption, he said.