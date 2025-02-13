Balochistan Govt introduces free treatment for breast cancer, Hemophilia A: Kakar

The Balochistan government has introduced free treatment for breast cancer, Hemophilia A, Multiple Sclerosis, and Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis for the first time in the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) The Balochistan government has introduced free treatment for breast cancer, Hemophilia A, Multiple Sclerosis, and Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis for the first time in the province.

This was announced on Thursday by Provincial Health Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar during a ceremony organized by Roche Biotech, a multinational company, in collaboration with the Chief Minister (CM) Balochistan’s Initiative for Breast and Rare Diseases.

Addressing the gathering as the chief guest, Minister Kakar emphasized that under the leadership of CM Mir Sarfraz Bugti, the government of Balochistan is introducing revolutionary reforms in the healthcare sector.

The aim is to ensure quality healthcare services are accessible to the people at their doorstep.

He stated that through the agreement between Roche Biotech and the Balochistan government, the province has become the first in Pakistan to offer free, state-of-the-art treatment for cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

During his address to distinguished guests, healthcare professionals, and officials from both the public and private sectors, the minister highlighted the long-standing challenges faced by the people of Balochistan in accessing quality healthcare.

He pointed out that due to a lack of resources, many patients and their families struggle to afford treatment for complex and fatal diseases.

He described the Chief Minister’s vision of providing free access to expensive medicines as a groundbreaking initiative that would not only improve patient outcomes but also enhance the overall quality of life for affected individuals.

Minister Kakar further stressed that this collaboration reflects a shared vision between the government, the pharmaceutical industry, and healthcare professionals. The Primary goal is to ensure the continuous availability of high-quality, advanced treatments despite limited resources.

He expressed confidence that this model would serve as a milestone not just for Balochistan but for Pakistan and the global healthcare sector as well.In conclusion, Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar extended his gratitude to all individuals, institutions, and government officials involved in bringing this initiative to life. He described the development as a beacon of hope for the people of Balochistan and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to implementing more such projects to directly benefit the public.