Balochistan govt introduces innovative measures for promotion of tourism

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, Sep 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2019 ) :Balochistan government was taking innovative measures to promote and develop tourism infrastructure at various tourist resorts across the province.

Talking to APP, an official of the tourism department on Sunday said the government had allocated an amount of Rs 760 million for the development and promotion of the tourism sector of the province.

He said the government had earmarked Rs 100 million in the current Public Sector Development Programme for the up-scaling of tourist spots at Shuban Valley to attract millions of local and foreign tourists.

Highlighting the steps taken by the government in line with the promotion of culture and tourism in the province, he maintained that the government had set up a culture and tourism policy for the first time in the provincial history.

The development work had been expedited on the Ziarat and Hanna Orak tourism sites where the projects to explore the natural beauty had been taken up by the government as both were the main tourism spot in the province.

"However, measures will be taken to conduct survey and Geo-mapping for the preservation of historical sites with an aim to facilitate the tourist through digital information, he added.

He said all the efforts were being made to protect and preserve the Mehr Garh civilization which would attract million of local and foreign tourists to visit the site.