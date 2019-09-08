UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balochistan Govt Introduces Innovative Measures For Promotion Of Tourism

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Sun 08th September 2019 | 04:00 PM

Balochistan govt introduces innovative measures for promotion of tourism

ISLAMABAD, Sep 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2019 ) :Balochistan government was taking innovative measures to promote and develop tourism infrastructure at various tourist resorts across the province.

Talking to APP, an official of the tourism department on Sunday said the government had allocated an amount of Rs 760 million for the development and promotion of the tourism sector of the province.

He said the government had earmarked Rs 100 million in the current Public Sector Development Programme for the up-scaling of tourist spots at Shuban Valley to attract millions of local and foreign tourists.

Highlighting the steps taken by the government in line with the promotion of culture and tourism in the province, he maintained that the government had set up a culture and tourism policy for the first time in the provincial history.

The development work had been expedited on the Ziarat and Hanna Orak tourism sites where the projects to explore the natural beauty had been taken up by the government as both were the main tourism spot in the province.

"However, measures will be taken to conduct survey and Geo-mapping for the preservation of historical sites with an aim to facilitate the tourist through digital information, he added.

He said all the efforts were being made to protect and preserve the Mehr Garh civilization which would attract million of local and foreign tourists to visit the site.

Related Topics

Balochistan Visit Ziarat SITE Sunday All Government Million

Recent Stories

UAE hosts 7th joint committee meeting with Kazakhs ..

1 hour ago

Miral announces AED625 million Yas Village develop ..

1 hour ago

Ajman Crown Prince, Malaysian Consul review relati ..

1 hour ago

OFID commits US$45m to Vietnam’s transport infra ..

1 hour ago

Foreign Ministry receives Slovakian Ambassador&#03 ..

1 hour ago

UAE is committed to achieve balance in global oil ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.