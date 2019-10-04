Balochistan Govt kicks off development projects, expedites work over water supply schemes in Gwadar

(@FahadShabbir)

Balochistan government has decided to initiate various development and public welfare projects in Gwadar, besides expediting the work on water projects to resolve the longstanding issue of drinking water in the city.

Talking to APP, an official of the Balochistan government Friday said the provincial government had a plan to initiate the development and renovation work to improve the old structure of the Gwadar city, adding, the government had allocated a huge amount to construct and rehabilitate the roads in the area.

He said the government would construct 'Eastbay Expressway' as the road was the main artery of Gwadar Port through which the entire traffic of port will flow.

The objective of Eastbay Expressway was providing Primary connectivity of the port with the network of National Highways.

With the construction of roads, the fishermen would get easy access to the port and would get swift route to transfer their hunted fish to the market, he added.

He said local and foreign investors would be welcomed at Gwadar Port Free Zone to establish their fish processing plants as a Chinese company was already establishing a Cold Storage and Fish Processing Plant in the zone.

The Balochistan government would restructure and establish latest hospital in Gwadar to ensure health facilities to the people.

He said the previous governments had developed the city on papers and nothing was done on ground. Today the situation was different. The incumbent government had finally prepared the Gwadar Master Plan with the consensuses of all the stakeholders, including the Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) and the local parliamentarians.

Under the Gwadar Master Plan, he said, the local population would not be dislocated as the old city would also be developed.

He said Gwadar was facing power crisis as at present it was getting a limited electricity supply from Iran. The area would be connected with the National Grid within two years, he added.

He said Quetta was not directly connected to Gwadar by air as the people had to go to Karachi to reach the city. "China is working on the development of Gwadar Airport, which is likely to be opened for commercial flights soon," he added.