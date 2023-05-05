Balochistan govt lauds World Bank for development of Irrigation, other water resources: Provincial Secretary Irrigation Abdul Fateh Bhangar

Provincial Secretary Irrigation Abdul Fateh Bhangar on Friday said that the Balochistan government appreciated the steps taken by the World Bank to promote the development and advancement of related sectors including irrigation and other integrated water resources in the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ):Provincial Secretary Irrigation Abdul Fateh Bhangar on Friday said that the Balochistan government appreciated the steps taken by the World Bank to promote the development and advancement of related sectors including irrigation and other integrated water resources in the province.

He expressed these views while meeting the delegation led by World Bank's Task Team Leader for Balochistan Integrated Water Resource Management Yoro Sidibe.

On this occasion, Secretary Irrigation Abdul Fateh Bhangar valued the financial and technical assistance in various projects in the social sector including construction and development in the province with the support of the World Bank and expressed the hope that other growth partners including the World Bank should continue this in the future.

In the meeting, Project Director Balochistan Integrated Water Resources Management and Development Project Barkatullah Kakar informed about the overall performance of the project.

The delegation assured the support of the Balochistan government for the construction and development of the infrastructure destroyed by the recent floods in the province, for which the Irrigation Secretary thanked the delegation.