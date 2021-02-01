UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balochistan Govt Launched A Pilot Program Of Telehealth Facilities At BHUs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 07:50 PM

Balochistan govt launched a pilot program of telehealth facilities at BHUs

ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :The Balochistan government has launched a pilot program of telehealth facilities at various Basic Health Units (BHUs) to provide the best healthcare to the people.

The government has been working to digitalize the health department in a bid to make it more modern, professional and strengthen the system for the betterment of service delivery, an official of Balochistan government said while talking to APP on Monday.

The program would be extended to almost all BHUs in far fling areas of the province, he said. The supply of telemedicine kits to various BHUs in the province had also been completed, he added.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Jam Kamal, he said the government has launched multiple initiatives in health sector to to ensure best health services to the people of remote areas.

Initially the project was started in four fields including ENT (Ear, Nose, Throat), Gynaecology, Skin and Gastrology, he said and added that in future more fields would also be added in the project.

The official said the scheme would revolutionize the health sector of the province and a large number of people would get benefit of this project.

He said the government has proposed Procurement Strategy for MSD to ensure the uninterrupted supply of medicine to the public hospitals.

He informed that the district level performance based monitoring and assessment system would be introduced.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister All Government Best

Recent Stories

Humaid Al Nuaimi orders disbursement of AED6.5 mil ..

40 minutes ago

Lifebuoy becomes Official Hygiene partner of Pakis ..

2 hours ago

Govt to establish 30 more accountability courts ac ..

2 hours ago

Ajman Ruler offers condolences on death of Princes ..

2 hours ago

PCB U16 National One-Day Tournament details announ ..

2 hours ago

Hammad Azhar tests positive for COVID-19

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.