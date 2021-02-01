Balochistan govt launched a pilot program of telehealth facilities at BHUs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :The Balochistan government has launched a pilot program of telehealth facilities at various Basic Health Units (BHUs) to provide the best healthcare to the people.

The government has been working to digitalize the health department in a bid to make it more modern, professional and strengthen the system for the betterment of service delivery, an official of Balochistan government said while talking to APP on Monday.

The program would be extended to almost all BHUs in far fling areas of the province, he said. The supply of telemedicine kits to various BHUs in the province had also been completed, he added.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Jam Kamal, he said the government has launched multiple initiatives in health sector to to ensure best health services to the people of remote areas.

Initially the project was started in four fields including ENT (Ear, Nose, Throat), Gynaecology, Skin and Gastrology, he said and added that in future more fields would also be added in the project.

The official said the scheme would revolutionize the health sector of the province and a large number of people would get benefit of this project.

He said the government has proposed Procurement Strategy for MSD to ensure the uninterrupted supply of medicine to the public hospitals.

He informed that the district level performance based monitoring and assessment system would be introduced.