Balochistan Govt Launches Benazir Kisan Card To Support Small Farmers
Umer Jamshaid Published December 26, 2024 | 10:03 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Balochistan government Thursday launched Benazir Kisan Card aimed at to support small-scale farmers and approved them funds for the initial phase of the program to provide financial subsidies to enhance agricultural productivity.
The spokesperson of the Balochistan government, Shahid Rind in a statement said the Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti has approved the summery presented by Agriculture Department to issue Kisan Card to the small farmers to provide financial support for increase in their yields as well as development of agriculture sector in the province.
Under the Benazir Kisan Card, the government would be ensuring subsidies on fertilizers, seeds and agri equipments to provide maximum relief to the farmers.
For this initiative, the Information Technology Department will establish a cloud-based system for two years.
The Benazir Kisan Card is part of the farmer-friendly vision of President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.
The Balochistna government spokesperson said that Chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, has directed that a comprehensive strategy be developed for the welfare of farmers in Sindh and Balochistan.
The first phase of the Kisan Card project will be initiated by the Balochistan government using its own resources, while the second phase will involve assistance from the Federal government.
Shahid Rind emphasized that this historic project for agricultural development and the welfare of farmers will significantly contribute to the well-being of farmers.
Shahid said the government has planned the initiative to provide financial assistance to the farmers and also ensure increase in their crop yields as well as development of agriculture sector of the province.
The government would continue its effort to implement farmer friendly measures and to provide relief to the farmers, he added.
