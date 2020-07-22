Balochistan govt launches digitization of Public services

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Balochistan government has approved the installation of E-Filing System in public offices to improve public services and allocated Rs 50 million for promoting digital business and entrepreneur.

The work was initially started in information technology department which would be extended to other departments of the province, an official of the Balochistan government told APP.

The service delivery of the government would be efficient, accessible and convenient with the installation of e-filing system in the province, he said.

He added that the government has initiated the work on the digitization of laws to provide online legal services to masses while the digitalizing of over 1300 laws has been completed.

The government has been establishing Information Technology (IT) centers in five more districts to promote IT education in remote areas of the province.

Keeping in view the importance of information technology in education, Balochistan government would appoint IT teachers in 450 high schools across the province.

The official said that Rs 50 million were allocated for the promotion of Digi Bizz (digital business), Freelancing and Entrepreneurship in the province.

The government has been working to launch Emerging Digital Balochistan (mobile Apps Portal) to facilitate people through online digital contents.