UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balochistan Govt Launches Digitization Of Public Services

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 09:02 PM

Balochistan govt launches digitization of Public services

Balochistan government has approved the installation of E-Filing System in public offices to improve public services and allocated Rs 50 million for promoting digital business and entrepreneur

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Balochistan government has approved the installation of E-Filing System in public offices to improve public services and allocated Rs 50 million for promoting digital business and entrepreneur.

The work was initially started in information technology department which would be extended to other departments of the province, an official of the Balochistan government told APP.

The service delivery of the government would be efficient, accessible and convenient with the installation of e-filing system in the province, he said.

He added that the government has initiated the work on the digitization of laws to provide online legal services to masses while the digitalizing of over 1300 laws has been completed.

The government has been establishing Information Technology (IT) centers in five more districts to promote IT education in remote areas of the province.

Keeping in view the importance of information technology in education, Balochistan government would appoint IT teachers in 450 high schools across the province.

The official said that Rs 50 million were allocated for the promotion of Digi Bizz (digital business), Freelancing and Entrepreneurship in the province.

The government has been working to launch Emerging Digital Balochistan (mobile Apps Portal) to facilitate people through online digital contents.

Related Topics

Balochistan Technology Business Education Mobile Government Million

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima highlights fundamental role of cult ..

6 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Director General of Al ..

51 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 2,331 new COVID-19 cases, 44 ..

51 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Director General for th ..

51 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Director General of Ins ..

51 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Undersecretary for the ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.