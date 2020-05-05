Balochistan govt launches multiple public welfare projects

Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affair Zia Ullah Lango Tuesday said that the provincial government has launched a number of public welfare projects to facilitate the masses aimed COVID-19 pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affair Zia Ullah Lango Tuesday said that the provincial government has launched a number of public welfare projects to facilitate the masses aimed COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, the minister said that significant steps have been taken to facilitate the people in health, education, sanitation and other sectors.

He said that all available resources were being utilized to meet the development goals targets in the province and measure had been taken in the health sector to keep with coronavirus pandemic challenge.

The government was taking steps to ensure the provision of the best public health care facilities to the people at their doorstep.

The government was also working to provide modern medical equipments and machinery to the major hospitals of the province.

The government has also decided that to provide PCR machine in Khuzdar and Loralai expand the testing capacity in the province, langove said.

"Random sampling was being carried out to diagnose the coronavirus in various parts of the Quetta, indicating that the spread of coronavirus in the province," he added.

He said that the main reason for the spread of coronavirus was negligence in carrying out daily activities without taking into account the social distance.

Follow the social distance and lockdown completely while following the process, he maintained.