Balochistan Govt Launches Multiple Steps For Non-functioning Schools

Muhammad Irfan Published December 06, 2022 | 05:40 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :The Balochistan government has launched multiple steps for the functioning of the inactive and non-functional schools across the province, a handout issued by the CM Press Secretary said on Tuesday.

The handout reads that on the directives of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudus Bizenjo, the Secretary Education was asked to submit a detailed report.

In this connection, practical steps have been taken on the detailed report received to CM Secretariat from the secretary education on the non-functional schools.

In light of the report's findings and approval of the provincial cabinet, the recruitment of community teachers has been initiated on contract basis to meet the shortage of teachers.

Likewise, district education officers have been empowered to transfer and post teachers in schools of the district.

Handout claimed that due to the effective measures taken by the government and education department, significant reduction in the number of non-performing schools has been witnessed .

