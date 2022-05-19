UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Govt Launches Operation To Extinguish Forest Fire

Faizan Hashmi Published May 19, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Balochistan govt launches operation to extinguish forest fire

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :The Balochistan government has launched an effective operation to extinguish forest fire and rehabilitate the affected areas, besides repairing the damages.

On the direction of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, all measures have been taken to control the forest fires in Dhana Sar area of Sherani and Musakhail districts.

The staff of Forest Department has been engaged in extinguishing the massive fire started from last ten days in the olive forest, said an official of Balochistan government.

He said that all available resources would be utilized for effective fire control activities and measures in the area.

Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Aqeeli directed the departments concerned to take immediate action to extinguish the forest fire and submit a detailed report on it.

Forest Department, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and Districts Administration are engaged in the extinguishing operations to control the fire.

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has been launched firefighting operation through helicopters to control the fires which had posed a serious threat to the precious olive trees.

Meanwhile, the Balochistan government has decided to form a special force to ensure the preservation of forest and wildlife across the province besides controlling, forest fire, poaching, illegal hunting and trade of timber.

The Balochistan cabinet in its recent meeting has approved the draft of Balochistan Forest Act 2021 to protect forests in the province, eliminate encroachments in forest boundaries, establish force for protection of forests and wildlife besides imposing penalties and fines on those who damage forests and wildlife, an official said.

Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo had directed all the commissioners to ensure complete eradication of wildlife poaching, deforestation in the province in collaboration with all departments concerned.

He said effective action plan would be formulated to curb illegal deforestation.

The official said the government was taking extensive measures to engage the community to forests and educate the masses regarding nature conservation. He added, the government has initiated community game reserve at Kharan to engage the local people with aim to conserve the nature in the area.

He said an extensive awareness drive was afoot to sensitize the citizens about importance of the wildlife for the ecosystem.

The illegal cutting of centuries-old trees in various parts was damaging the eco-system of the province and the government would be taken measures to control the unfettered cutting of trees t and preserve the already declining green cover in the province.

The Balochistan government has declared Ziarat as a third national park under its efforts to increase protected areas, which will boost adventure tourism, sustainable employment opportunities for local communities and ecosystem restoration.

He said these forests play an important role in providing both green and environment friendly emissions besides being a major source of income to the local communities.

