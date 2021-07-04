Balochistan govt launches PSDP automation system

QUETTA, Jul 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :Balochistan government has launched the public sector development program (PSDP) Automation System under which progress on development schemes would be traced through bar code.

It was the first PSDP automation system in the history of the province to trace the development process of schemes at various departments including agriculture, development of livestock sector, minerals, water and food security.

The government has taken multiple initiatives for socio-economic development and a digital policy has been introduced for the first time in the province, an official of Balochistan government said.

"The development plans in the province are being prepared keeping in view the needs and problems of the people", he added.

The government has committed to achieve its development goals, despite step was being taken to promote private investment in the province while two companies have been set up for the development of mining sector.

He said an agreement was signed with the Punjab government for master planning of Quetta city.

He said the government would be focused on digital connectivity programs. The use of modern technology is essential for the development of livestock, agriculture and water conservation, he said.