Balochistan Govt Launches Sports Festival To Celebrate Pakistan Day
Faizan Hashmi Published March 17, 2025 | 09:58 PM
To celebrate Pakistan Day on March 23 in a national zeal and enthusiasm, the Sports Festival has commenced across the province
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) To celebrate Pakistan Day on March 23 in a national zeal and enthusiasm, the Sports Festival has commenced across the province.
Under the auspices of the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs, Balochistan government, and in line with the vision of the Chief Minister of Balochistan, sports events are being organized in all districts of the province to mark Pakistan Day.
The festival officially kicked off today in Quetta with various sports competitions, including gymnastics and female badminton matches, in which athletes participated enthusiastically.
The Department of Sports and Youth Affairs has issued instructions to District Sports Officers (DSOs) to organize sports competitions in all districts of the province, ensuring that young people have ample opportunities to engage in sports.
As part of the Sports Festival, more competitions will take place, including male futsal, karate, wushu, female kickboxing, judo, basketball, and other sports events.
The closing ceremony of the Sports Festival will take place on March 23, 2025.
