Balochistan Govt Lodges FIR Against Mine Owner For Negligence
Muhammad Irfan Published June 04, 2024 | 06:32 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Balochistan government on Tuesday ordered to lodge First Information Report against the mine owner for his alleged negligence that caused death of eleven coalminers in Najdi area of the province.
At least eleven collies died of suffocation on Monday while working deep in the mine, located some 40 km from Quetta.
“On the directives of provincial government, the Mines and Minerals department has written a letter to the concerned Police Station for registering a case against the mine owner,” Spokesman to Balochistan Government Shahid Rind said.
Meanwhile, Balochistan Minister Mines and Minerals department Mir Shoaib Noshairwani said that mines owners have been repeatedly asked to ensure the safety measures are in place.
They have also been directed to install gas meters to check the accumulation of poisonous gas; he said, deploring that the mine owners did not pay heed to the issue that led to the colossal loss of life.
It may be mentioned here that installation of gas meter to check the gas level is mandatory.
Chief Commissioner Mines Balochistan has been directed to inspect the mines and submit report regarding the safety measures.
APP/ask.
