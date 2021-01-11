Balochistan govt making plan for uplift border areas

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Balochistan government has initiated a holistic plan for the uplift of border areas through developing trade markets and nurturing business activities in the province.

In this regard, the government has initiated development work on the markets at Zhob, Killa Saifullah, Pishin, Qila Abdullah, Noshki, Chaghi, Panjgoor, Turbat and Gwadar district to create and promote economic activities in the province.

An official of the Balochistan government on Monday said that the government plans to set up 13 border markets at adjacent border areas of Iran and Afghanistan.

He said that work on the border trade junction at some district will be carried out in the first phase. "The land acquisitions process has completed while work has for developing infrastructure including communication network, water supply and electricity in the market areas has also been initiated," he added.

He said that with the establishment of border markets, huge employment opportunities will be created for locals from each market and the entire province would benefit from its associated benefits.