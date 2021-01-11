UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balochistan Govt Making Plan For Uplift Border Areas

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 06:20 PM

Balochistan govt making plan for uplift border areas

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Balochistan government has initiated a holistic plan for the uplift of border areas through developing trade markets and nurturing business activities in the province.

In this regard, the government has initiated development work on the markets at Zhob, Killa Saifullah, Pishin, Qila Abdullah, Noshki, Chaghi, Panjgoor, Turbat and Gwadar district to create and promote economic activities in the province.

An official of the Balochistan government on Monday said that the government plans to set up 13 border markets at adjacent border areas of Iran and Afghanistan.

He said that work on the border trade junction at some district will be carried out in the first phase. "The land acquisitions process has completed while work has for developing infrastructure including communication network, water supply and electricity in the market areas has also been initiated," he added.

He said that with the establishment of border markets, huge employment opportunities will be created for locals from each market and the entire province would benefit from its associated benefits.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Balochistan Electricity Business Iran Water Gwadar Zhob Turbat Pishin Qila Abdullah Border Market From Government Employment

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed receives Iraqi Defence Minister

11 minutes ago

DGR Sharjah embarks on a journey of collaboration ..

11 minutes ago

Group of parliamentarians raises voice against und ..

38 minutes ago

SBP Governor says efforts to bring IMF's fiscal s ..

47 minutes ago

Increasing cost hitting construction package: Mian ..

56 minutes ago

UAE vaccinates 80,683 people against COVID-19 in l ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.