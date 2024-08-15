Balochistan Govt named Govt Boys College Hoshab as Shaheed DC Zakir Baloch: Rind

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Balochistan Government Spokeman Shahid Rind on Thursday said that Provincial Government has named the Government Boys College Hoshab as Shaheed Deputy Commissioner Zakir Baloch on Thursday.

He said that with the approval of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, the Higher education Department has issued a notification in this regard.

Shahid Rind said that Shaheed Zakir Baloch martyred while on duty, he was a talented young officer as well as an education-loving person.

“President Asif Ali Zardari has also announced the highest civilian award for the martyr”, he said adding that we would never forget the sacrifices of the martyrs. He also paid great tribute to Shaheed Zakir Baloch.