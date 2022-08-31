Balochistan govt needs immediate help for relief operation: Buledi

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Parliamentary Secretary Science and Technology, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi on Wednesday said that "it is almost impossible for the provincial government to cope with the requirement of the flood-ravaged province of Balochistan as the intensity of the calamity was massive in magnitude and severity".

She said this while talking to the flood affectees of Goth Behram Khan Buledi of Naseerabad district.

The devastating rains and flood have badly affected the communication system posing a huge challenge for the government to rebuild damaged roads infrastructure, gas pipelines, electricity pylons and optical fiber, she maintained.

Rubaba Buledi said the loss of life in Balochistan was irreparable, while the amount of financial loss is incredibly large, which cannot be tackled by the provincial government alone.

Parliamentary Secretary said that in the first phase, rescue work is going on in the province, after which long-term rehabilitation work would be kicked off.

"Teams working on relief operation are facing serious difficulties on account of the affected means of transport," she said, adding PDMA needs to be equipped more to ensure maximum relief to the calamity-stricken people.

Lauding the support of Pak Army in Balochistan, she said that with the efforts of Commander 12 Corps Lieutenant General Asif Ghafoor relevant Federal government departments have given deadline for restoration of damaged communication systems.

"In view of the flood emergency, the Ministry of Information Technology has set up a 911 emergency helpline, which can be contacted to seek emergency help," she concluded.