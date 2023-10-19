Open Menu

Balochistan Govt Not Reduces Age Limit For Government Jobs

Published October 19, 2023

Balochistan govt not reduces age limit for government jobs

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Thursday said that the final decision has not been taken to reduce the upper age limit for getting government jobs in the province.

The matter has been kept for further consideration in the agenda of the upcoming meeting of the Balochistan Cabinet, he said on X formerly Twitter.

Ali Mardan Domki said that in the previous meeting of the Balochistan Cabinet, the agenda item of fixation of upper age limit was presented by the Department of Services and General Administration Department.

The cabinet members had examined all aspects of the matter and given their opinion on it, but no final decision was taken on it.

He said the matter of public interest will be further considered in the upcoming cabinet meeting.

