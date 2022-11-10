UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Govt Notifies Facilitation Desk To Address Public Issues

Sumaira FH Published November 10, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Balochistan govt notifies facilitation desk to address public issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :The Balochistan government on Thursday has notified the establishment of Missing Person Cell/Facilitation Desk in each divisional headquarters under the respective commissioners to obtain public feedback, registered complaints and collect/transmit requisite data to the central cell in the Interior Ministry and Home Department.

According to the Senate Secretariat, the notified desk was formed under the direction of Commission, constituted in the light of the Islamabad High Court order to inquire and investigate the resentments of students belonging to the province of Balochistan.

